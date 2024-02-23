Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

