Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 3.7 %

ACB stock opened at C$4.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.28 and a 1-year high of C$15.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.86.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

