Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,839 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 326,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after buying an additional 122,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE RRX opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $167.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.82.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.