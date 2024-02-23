Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,862 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $676,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $5,576,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $13,510,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $496,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

