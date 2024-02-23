Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,152 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after buying an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

