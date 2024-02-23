Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $278.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.65. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

