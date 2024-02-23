Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,253 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $80.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.