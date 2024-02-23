Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $107.95 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

