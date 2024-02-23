NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

