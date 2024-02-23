Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,401 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,857.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

