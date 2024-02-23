Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nelnet worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 8,395.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 742,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nelnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 261,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a current ratio of 44.25. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

NNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nelnet

Nelnet Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.