Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Pool Stock Performance
NASDAQ POOL opened at $379.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $406.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Pool
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pool
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.