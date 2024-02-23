Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $379.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $406.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.38.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

