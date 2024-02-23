Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,956,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,934,000 after purchasing an additional 639,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,527,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,263,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

