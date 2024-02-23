Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 957 ($12.05) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 977.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,004.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6,964.29 and a beta of 0.81. Energean has a twelve month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,394 ($17.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($17.94) to GBX 1,430 ($18.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

