Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,083 ($26.23) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,614.50 ($20.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,222 ($27.98). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,889.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,944.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,930.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.07) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,983 ($24.97).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

