Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Plans Dividend of GBX 13.20

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 747.20 ($9.41) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 944.80 ($11.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 754.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 750.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.95) to GBX 616 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 921.50 ($11.60).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

