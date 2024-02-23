Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $313,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

