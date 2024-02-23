Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.50.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
