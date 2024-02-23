Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HIX opened at $4.40 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

