Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of HIX opened at $4.40 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
