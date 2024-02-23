Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

HOG stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

