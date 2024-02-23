Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $14.69.
In related news, Director Nisha Kumar acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $127,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
