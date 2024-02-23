Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 8,511 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Amundi boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $70.71 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

