Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,730,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,308,000 after buying an additional 86,145 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.