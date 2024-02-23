Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Advantage worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

