LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of LSI Industries worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $407.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.84. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $109.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. Analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

