Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 372.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845,888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gannett by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gannett by 25.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

