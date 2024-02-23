Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Victory Capital worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

