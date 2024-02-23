Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.77% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 743,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,357,000 after buying an additional 419,953 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,953,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 245,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

CNOB stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $770.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

