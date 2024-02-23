Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 10,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

