Verisk Analytics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $240.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.95. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

