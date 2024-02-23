Pacira BioSciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 0.79. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 116,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after purchasing an additional 141,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

