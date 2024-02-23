The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

TJX stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,025,157,000 after buying an additional 1,071,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after buying an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,383,000 after buying an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

