SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SIL opened at C$6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.05. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.