Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 595.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 179,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $3,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

