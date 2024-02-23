BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVS

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.