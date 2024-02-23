Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CENT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $1,301,822 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

