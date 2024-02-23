Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $16.99 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 834,941 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 417,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

