Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.95.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.4 %

BMO stock opened at C$127.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$132.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.07.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

