BTIG Research Downgrades Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) to Neutral

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Shares of PLL opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $66.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

