Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lazard, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lazard in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Lazard Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.18%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lazard by 20.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

