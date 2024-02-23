Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NUVL stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvalent has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $87.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $566,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,843,848 shares in the company, valued at $114,115,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $566,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,843,848 shares in the company, valued at $114,115,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $2,274,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,300 shares of company stock worth $15,143,978. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

