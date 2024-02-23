Cosmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $142.90 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.86 or 0.00019261 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and approximately $142.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000834 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,529,155 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

