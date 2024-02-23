Ardor 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.40 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $95.33 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0954 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

