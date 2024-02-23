Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $32.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 992,773,297 coins and its circulating supply is 971,899,635 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

