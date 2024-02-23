Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Northwest Natural stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Natural

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,748,000 after buying an additional 135,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,402,000 after acquiring an additional 65,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.