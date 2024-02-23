Manta Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $251.91 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $777.98 million and $251.91 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00006074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.14446363 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $329,627,935.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

