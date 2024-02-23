Ordinals (ORDI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $61.71 or 0.00120918 BTC on exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $165.00 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 62.57517237 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $170,209,730.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

