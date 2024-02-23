BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $171,295.45

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $171,295.45 and $1.38 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001487 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,045.82 or 1.00024212 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00182477 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,066,550,261 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000948 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

