Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $27.78

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DK opened at $27.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

