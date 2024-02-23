Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) PT at $201.38

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $222.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day moving average of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $223.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.