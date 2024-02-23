Monero (XMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Monero has a market cap of $2.28 billion and $94.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $123.89 or 0.00241888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,217.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00513890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00133283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00050176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00146451 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026188 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,401,455 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.